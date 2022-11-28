Mardi Freeman, a native of Jackson, N.H., and a lifelong resident of the area, died at her home in Brownfield, Maine, on Nov. 9, 2022, attended by her husband, daughter and sister.
A wonderful partner and loving mother, she had a 40-year career as an upholsterer, working artfully in her studio at home. Before retiring in 2020, she spent a decade managing Jackson Ski Touring rental shop. As an outdoor enthusiast, Mardi enjoyed hiking, biking, skiing and walking with the dog with friends. She was an avid gardener, growing both food and flowers, and was skilled in the nuances of wood heat — all nods to the hippie sensibilities of the 1970s and the values of her upbringing.
The youngest child of Bob and Nancy Freeman of Jackson, she grew up on Main Street, attended the town’s iconic grammar school and graduated from Kennett High.
Mardi is survived by her husband Jon Whitney of Brownfield, daughter Mariah and her family, son Benn, brother Ward and his family, sister Tamsin, and Belle, the dog. She will be remembered at the family grave in Jackson.
Her family would like to thank everyone in oncology at Memorial Hospital and her many friends for their ongoing support. Dignity intact and forgoing further treatment, Mardi’s comfort was overseen by the staff of Hospice of Carroll County, Theresa’s skilled private nursing and Jon’s devoted care. A celebration of life will be announced and held in the spring of 2023. Please raise a toast to this amazing and courageous woman!
“We the world wearies and ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden.”
