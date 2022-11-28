Mardi Freeman, a native of Jackson, N.H., and a lifelong resident of the area, died at her home in Brownfield, Maine, on Nov. 9, 2022, attended by her husband, daughter and sister.

Mardi Freeman

A wonderful partner and loving mother, she had a 40-year career as an upholsterer, working artfully in her studio at home. Before retiring in 2020, she spent a decade managing Jackson Ski Touring rental shop. As an outdoor enthusiast, Mardi enjoyed hiking, biking, skiing and walking with the dog with friends. She was an avid gardener, growing both food and flowers, and was skilled in the nuances of wood heat — all nods to the hippie sensibilities of the 1970s and the values of her upbringing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.