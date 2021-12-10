With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lynn Ann Erickson on Nov. 30, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born on Christmas Day 1945 to Roy and Winifred Erickson, Lynn spent her early years just off Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, N.Y. The family moved to Massapequa (Long Island) in the early 1950s; Lynn attended Massapequa High School, where she was a member of her class government and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Lynn attended the University of Rochester, where she met former husband Jim Carrier. Lynn and Jim lived in Connecticut, Minnesota and South Dakota; while in Spearfish, S.D., she attended Black Hills State University and received a degree in special education. Her first teaching position was in eastern Idaho, where she was dismayed to learn that there was no coffee pot in the teacher’s lounge, and delighted that the school took two weeks off in autumn for potato harvest.
In 1987, Lynn moved to Conway, N.H., and began teaching special education at John Fuller Elementary in North Conway, N.H.; she also completed a master’s degree in special needs education. She later transferred to Pine Tree Elementary in Center Conway, N.H., to lead the Horizons classroom. She was dedicated to helping her students take on and overcome challenges and was so proud of their accomplishments. Lynn retired from teaching in 2009.
Lynn enjoyed her retirement to the fullest, spending time with friends, traveling with daughter, Amy, and taking pleasure in her favorite activities. Lynn was an avid reader with an extensive library of mystery novels. She loved to knit and do counted cross-stitch; it is estimated that she completed over 1,000 projects during her life. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, “Masterpiece Theater,” Longaberger baskets, her beloved cat Cookie, and seeing the swamp maples change color in October.
After a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2018, Lynn moved to Oregon to live with her daughter. In 2020, the little family (including unofficial therapy cat Itty Bitty) returned to the east coast to be near family.
Lynn is survived by daughter Amy and son-in-law David; brother Alan and sister-in-law Virginia; and her nephews, nieces and grand-nieces. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A private celebration of Lynn’s life will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter — for whom she used to knit “kitty blankets” — in her memory.
