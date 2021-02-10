Kenneth James Schiavone, 70, of North Conway, N.H., passed peacefully on Jan. 27, 2021, after a long hard fought battle with heart disease. Kenny was born in Lawrence, Mass., in November 1950.
He has a lifelong love of the martial arts achieving numerous accolades including earning the 10th degree black belt and Grand Master status in Kenpo Karate, creating his own system of martial arts called Con Chi Yun Ghi.
One of his greatest achievements in his life was being inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame. His passion to educate was always evident as he loved passing his martial arts knowledge on to his son Michael and his friends and family at the Kwoon Karate Acadamy lead by Sensei Alan Libby, Kenny was the most loving, hard working man we have ever known, always putting family first. His love for his wife Susan was nothing short of a storybook during their 40 year marriage.
Kenny was predeceased by his daughter Kimberley and his brother Larry James. He leaves behind his sons Kenneth Jr., Jason, Kevin and Michael. He also leaves behind his daughter Toni Marie; daughters-in-laws, Sherry, Julia, Leslie and Jennifer; and his sister Sheila and his brother Jimmy; and numerous grandchildren (who he loved dearly) and most beloved wife Susan.
Kenny's reach in both the martial arts and local communities will be very missed as he worked with many people over the years to help better their lives through karate and positivity. We love you dad, rest well it was very much earned!
A celebration of life will be held later this year. The family will announce the time, date, and the location once it is arranged.
