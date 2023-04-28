Kenneth J. Yannone, 81 of North Conway, formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed away surrounded by his children on Sunday, April 23, 2023, after being cared for by his companion Holly Frost. He was the son of the late Arthur and Norma (Sally) Yannone.
He was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Pat/Patty).
Ken enjoyed golfing, hunting, snowmobiling, riding his Harley and spending time with family and friends.
He leaves behind his children, Pamela Yannone and fiance, Richard Bersani; Kenneth Yannone Jr.; Richard Yannone and his companion, Lorrie Getchell; Roberta Delaney and her husband, Matt; and John Yannone and his wife, Robyn; as well as his stepchildren, April Gonzales and Sean Cantwell. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jennifer and Jimmy Plausse, Kendra Lawlor, Shannon Kuskoski, Erin Marchetti, Alicia and Sean Delaney, Derek, Alexis, and Craig Yannone; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Teresa Yannone; sisters, Norma Wright and Jerilynn Lema. He is survived by his siblings, Arthur Yannone Jr.; Mary Plourde and husband, Russ; Phyllis Butler and husband, Richard; Thomas Yannone and wife, Jan; Teri MacLeod and husband, Joseph; and brother-in-law Tony Lema. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at Saint Maria Goretti Church at 112 Chestnut St. in Lynnfield, Mass., on May 8 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
