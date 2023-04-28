Kenneth J. Yannone, 81 of North Conway, formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed away surrounded by his children on Sunday, April 23, 2023, after being cared for by his companion Holly Frost. He was the son of the late Arthur and Norma (Sally) Yannone.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Pat/Patty).

