June D. McCloskey, 90, of Madison, N.H., passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
June was born in Jersey City, N.J., June 30, 1931, daughter of the late John and Ida (Lindstrom) Carlson.
She grew up in Jersey City and lived in Kearney, N.J., for many years before moving to New Hampshire more than 20 years ago.
In Jersey City, she worked as a bank teller and in Kearney she worked as a crossing guard. She enjoyed and babysat her grandson for many years. She also babysat her adopted grandchildren, Sean, Tommy and Joey for many years.
June was a big Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and bingo. She was a member of the Lions Club.
Survivors include three sons, Timothy McCloskey and wife, Jeanne; Michael McCloskey; and Matthew McCloskey and wife, Lori, all of New Jersey; a daughter Dorothy Anderson and husband Roger of Madison; grandsons, lan Anderson and wife, Lindsey; and Sean McCloskey; and great-grandsons, Austin and Xander.
She was predeceased by her husband John her parents and grandson Brett Anderson.
At June's request there will be no service.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Ossipee is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolences or for more information go to bakergagnefuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contribution mav be made in June's name to Jens Friends, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.
