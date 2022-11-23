Joshua David Libby, 44, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away on Nov. 20, 2022.
Josh was born the second child of David R. Libby of Porter, Maine, and Darlene A. Eldridge of Center Ossipee on Oct. 4, 1978, in Laconia, N.H.
He attended local grammar school, Kingswood Regional High School and was one of the first graduates of the Lakeside Academy. Josh worked at John F. Chick and Son’s while finishing his diploma.
After graduation, he worked for Bickford’s Lumber. Over the years, he worked at several businesses throughout the Lakes Region, including Gray and Thompson Concrete, David Goodson Building, Madison Lumber and was currently employed by Scott Milligan Builders of which he worked for several years.
Josh loved hanging out and four-wheeling with his friends. He enjoyed spending time with his large family, especially time with his Gramp. His dog, “Hank” was his best friend. It was the Hank and Josh show. They would often take walks in the woods and go to his favorite swimming hole on Lovells River.
He was well-known throughout the area for his friendliness and his natural ability to tell funny stories. You could find him cruising around town in one of his pickup trucks, hunting, fishing, ice racing, and snowboarding. He was the encyclopedia of wrestling fans. He shared his love of watching wrestling with his Gramp.
Josh was survived by mother Darlene Eldridge and Tim of Center Ossipee; father David Libby and Cindy of Porter, Maine; grandparents, Jeanette Eldridge of Center Ossipee and Robert Sterling of Rouses Point, N.Y.; brother Chris Libby and his wife, Melissa, of Hooksett, N.H., and their son, Christopher; brother Zach Libby and his wife, Kellsey, of Sandwich, N.H., and their children, Cole, Emma, and Paisley; numerous aunts, uncles, step siblings, cousins and their families.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Norman Eldridge Sr. and Marie Sterling; paternal grandparents, Carol and Arthur Cook and Randy and Catherine Libby; also, his beloved dog, Hank.
Visiting hours are Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee. Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. at Moultonville Methodist Church.
There will be a celebration of life following the service at Rivers Edge Grill and Tavern in Center Ossipee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an animal rescue charity of your choice in the name of Hank.
