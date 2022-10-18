Jack E. Gordon, 89, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Mineral Springs Nursing Home in North Conway, N.H.
Born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 8, 1933, Jack was the first child of Edward and Dorothea (Roach) Gordon. He grew up in Cornish, Maine and commuted to Portland to Deering High School.
From there, he enrolled in the University of Maine in Orono where he was President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
After graduation, he was drafted into the Navy and spent two years “seeing the world.”
With the military behind him, Jack taught for a year at the Piscataquis Community School in Guilford, Maine. The following year, 1957, he began his 38-year teaching career at Fryeburg Academy, retiring in 1995 as assistant headmaster.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Grace Weston Gordon of Fryeburg, Maine and his brother Peter.
He is survived by a sister, Joanne Schenck and her husband, John, formerly of Vancouver, Wash.; his brother-in-law, George and his wife, Laurie Weston, of Fryeburg, Maine; his three children, Suzanne Poulin and her wife, Kirsten Gowdy, of Somersworth, N.H.; John Gordon Jr of Fryeburg, Maine, and Christopher and his wife, Cici, of Winchester, Mass., and Fryeburg, Maine; six grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas, Kasey, Mackenzie, Tucker and Tate; and longtime companion Jane Lasselle of Center Conway, N.H.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Fryeburg. Burial immediately following at the Pine Grove Cemetery, in Fryeburg.
The family wishes to offer their sincere gratitude to the staff at Mineral Springs for their almost three years of kindness and care.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, Jack would greatly appreciate a donation in his name to a Fryeburg Academy Scholarship fund so that deserving students may more easily continue their education.
Arrangements are under the care of the Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
