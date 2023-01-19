John Edwin Burroughs, 79, passed on Jan 8, 2023, after a period of failing health. He was born on Aug. 18, 1943, the first son of Ralph J Burroughs, Jr. and Luella Hooper Burroughs. He and his 7 younger siblings grew up in Center Conway, N.H., and he lived there his entire life.
John graduated from Kennett High School and was drafted into the Army from 1965-67 and served in the reserves for two additional years.
He met his love, Catherine Ann Thompson of Fryeburg, Maine, in 1969 and they were married May 30, 1970. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary last May. John adopted Cathy’s son Travers, and they went on to have three more children, Andrea Eve, John Robert and Angelene Grace.
He worked for many years at Diamond Lumber and then for the U.S. Postal service until his retirement. He especially loved hunting, fishing and baseball and always enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Dianne Morrill; and his brother Herbert Burroughs.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy, of Center Conway, N.H.; his daughters, Andrea Elliott and husband, Kevin, of Madison, N.H.; Angie Smulian and husband, Ian, of Deer Park, Long Island, N.Y.; and his sons, John and wife, Wendy, of Bethel, Conn.; and Travers of Maine.
He will be missed by his five grandchildren, Brooke Elliott, Olivia, Eva and Matthew Burroughs, and Emerson Smulian. He is also survived by his siblings, Cynthia Rowell, Stephen Burroughs, Lysbeth Bennett, William Burroughs and George Burroughs.
The family will be having a celebration of life later in the spring, during which his ashes will be spread, at his request, throughout his favorite hunting grounds.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
