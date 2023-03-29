Jody Couillard, 74, of North Hampton, N.H., died on March 16, 2023 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Jody was born on Sept. 11, 1948, the daughter of Franklin and Elmeda George of Bartlett, N.H. After attending Bartlett schools she earned her degree in Social Work from the University of New Hampshire.
In 1970, she married John Couillard of Auburn, Maine, and settled in North Hampton, N.H., to raise their two children.
In addition to her commitment to her family, Jody dedicated her professional life to helping others through her social work. She worked with the Rockingham Community Action Agency, the Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Services, the Portsmouth Prenatal Clinic and finally as the care coordinator at Exeter Pediatrics.
Jody is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, John Couillard; children, Timothy (and Allison) Couillard; and Nicole (and Collin) Reisdorf; and grandchild Maxfield Reisdorf.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Clarence Herbert George of Bartlett, N.H., and Benjamin Franklin George of Stockton, Calif. Her devotion to others and her wonderful smile will be greatly missed.
We would like to express our deep gratitude to the staff of Benchmark at Rye for their love and care of Jody and our family for the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or support your favorite local social service program assisting those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.