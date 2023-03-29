Jody Couillard, 74, of North Hampton, N.H., died on March 16, 2023 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Jody Couillard

Jody was born on Sept. 11, 1948, the daughter of Franklin and Elmeda George of Bartlett, N.H. After attending Bartlett schools she earned her degree in Social Work from the University of New Hampshire.

