Jeffrey L. Walker, 73, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, in Englewood, Fla, surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff was born in Bridgton, Maine, to Lester and Kathleen (Snow) Walker on July 4, 1948. He went to high school at Fryeburg Academy and graduated in 1966. He spent 20 years working for Carroll Industries, where he worked his way up to president of the company.
In 1986, he began his own business, Just Cabinets, which he owned and operated until he retired in 2007.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean; his children, Todd Walker and Vicki Emery and son-in-law Lorne Emery; his brother Brad Walker; sister Sunny Panno and brother-in-law Robert Panno; his grandchildren, Miranda (Walker) Parmenter and her husband, Tyler Parmenter; Kyle Walker; Emily Walker; Kaylee Emery; Brooke Emery; and Zackary Emery; his great-grandchildren, Dallis and Ashton Parmenter; he had several nieces and nephews as well as favorite snow cousins and his “Becca.”
Jeff enjoyed camping and spending his summers on Lovewell Pond. He spent countless hours towing his children, their friends, and nieces and nephews around the pond.
For 22 years, he enjoyed his annual trip to Rangeley, Maine, with his entire family celebrating New Year’s weekend.
Jeff was happiest being “Dad” and “Papa.” His most cherished moments were anything that involved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jeff was a compassionate and generous man and would do anything to help others. He touched so many lives and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life is planned for early May at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
