In early February 2002, Sean and Jen McCarthy sat together in their tiny apartment in Jackson, N.H., giggling with anticipation, as they talked about what their growing child would be like. Never in their wildest dreams, did they expect to be blessed with a loving, caring, empathic, joyous son as Jimmy McCarthy.

James 'Jimmy' Patrick McCarthy

Tragically, he died in a single-car accident early in the morning on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022. A short life of just 20 years. A life lived fully, joyously, and leaving everyone he interacted with just a little happier.

