In early February 2002, Sean and Jen McCarthy sat together in their tiny apartment in Jackson, N.H., giggling with anticipation, as they talked about what their growing child would be like. Never in their wildest dreams, did they expect to be blessed with a loving, caring, empathic, joyous son as Jimmy McCarthy.
Tragically, he died in a single-car accident early in the morning on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022. A short life of just 20 years. A life lived fully, joyously, and leaving everyone he interacted with just a little happier.
Jimmy was born in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 13, 2002, five weeks before he was expected to arrive. He grew quickly, enjoying learning about the world around him. He was loved by everyone who helped to care for him as an infant and toddler, hanging out with first friends Sophie, Luke, Colby, Ryan, Katia, Josh and Brandon.
He was introduced to skiing at Black Mountain in 2006, guided up the “platter pull” by dear friend Beth Carta Dolan. In 2007, he entered Bartlett Community Preschool. There, he met some of his lifelong best friends, Jared, Calder, Chet, Audrey, Renee H., Mia, Renee B. and Zack, to name just a few.
Jimmy McCarthy entered Josiah Bartlett Elementary School as a kindergartner in 2007. He joined the Saco Valley Swim Team in 2009, and in 2011 he placed first in the 25-yard Freestyle 8 and Under Boy’s Age Group at the Granite State Swimming Association State Meet in Manchester, N.H.
Often referred to as “Jimmy Jam,” Jimmy began playing soccer for Bartlett Recreation Department in 2008 and Mount Washington Valley Soccer Club in 2010. He loved traveling to games, singing songs in the back seat with friends Riley Hayes and Jared Carr, eating at Panera Bread because there isn’t one locally, swimming in hotel pools and going out to dinners with the whole team, coaches, and parents.
He learned teamwork, strategy, how to lose, and how to be gracious when you win. More friends joined his circle, Jackson, Ben, Garrett, Oliver, again, just to name a few. He and his Bartlett friends were especially joyous when they beat Jackson in overtime, in a nail-biter game at the Moultonborough Academy Tournament in 2009.
Middle school at JBES brought more soccer, basketball, baseball, dances, braces, and more time skiing with friends Ishaan, Cole Bradley, Matt, Braeden, and all the other friends who meant so much to him. As a student at Kennett High School, he consistently earned honors in his academic classes, and played both soccer and tennis.
As a true Mount Washington Valley native, he spent winters skiing at Attitash, Cranmore and Wildcat Mountains with his friends, always getting into mischief. A favorite activity was to drop his poles onto the ground below while he was on the lift, to go find them. Like most local kids, he rarely skied on a groomed trail, but always went off in the woods, just because they could.
Sunday afternoons in winter were reserved for Black Mountain in Jackson, always followed by group dinners with dear friends. He was a regular participant of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Kids parade always on the first Sunday in March at Black, skiing down the mountain with his festive costume with all the other kids. He was a proud “Shannon Door Kid,” who cherished everything Snoopy.
Summers were spent jumping off very, very high cliffs at Goodrich Falls and the gorge in Crawford Notch into refreshing swimming holes. In between all his outdoor activity, he always found time to game with his friends, either at someone’s house for days at a time, or in his room on the computer, headphones on, yelling, screaming, throwing things, talking and laughing with all of his friends.
He loved creamy peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches on “squishy” white bread. He loved tacos, Toll House cookies, steak on a stick and white rice from China Chef, buffalo chicken pizza from the Shannon Door Pub and Nannie Viki’s chicken wings. He disliked cake of any kind, preferring Auntie Burnze’s brownies. Jimmy was one of the original staff of the Sunrise Shack in Glen, N.H., when it opened in 2016, which helped introduce him to new foods like garlic fries and homemade potato chips.
He enjoyed many family trips to Maine, Boston, Cape Cod, Lake George, Disney, and Universal Studios. He developed a love for international travel after a family trip to Ireland in 2015. He then visited China, Hong Kong and South Africa as a student ambassador for Quo Student Travel in 2017 and 2018.
Jimmy made the decision to attend college in an area where he had never lived before, choosing to enter Temple University in Philadelphia. He connected instantly with his roommates Jack, and Ty during his freshman year in 2020. The next year, they moved into an off-campus apartment with John and Zack. More friends joined their circle: Aileen, Emily, Olivia, Tom, Alyssa, just to name a few. Despite their short time together, they enjoyed countless laughs, sporting events, and made many college memories.
At the time of his death, he was enrolled in six classes, with a 3.6 GPA. He was a student at the Klein College of Media and Communication and had hoped to produce sports documentaries. He loved everything sports: Golf, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics, even Philadelphia teams, and of course, Temple University teams. Jimmy and his friend Ty were “unstoppable” corn hole partners and unfortunately lost in the championship in spring 2021. He also played club floor hockey, basketball, handball, volleyball and softball at Temple.
There aren’t enough words to describe the joy he brought to everyone who knew him. Whenever we think of our sweet Jimmy, he’ll be with us in our hearts. He is survived by his parents, Sean and Jennifer McCarthy of Intervale, N.H.; grandmother Victoria Murray of Sturbridge, Mass.; aunt Melanie McCarthy and uncle Brendan McCarthy; cousins, Owen and Tess McCarthy of Scituate, Mass., and Francis and Marilyn Lyons of Jackson.
We are thankful to his many Mount Washington Valley friends and Temple classmates who love him as much as we do. Relationships don’t end because someone dies, it just changes.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H. Following the service, an informal reception will be at the Grand Summit Hotel in Bartlett until 3 p.m.
Donations may be made in Jimmy’s name to the Mount Washington Valley Soccer Club (mwvsoccer.com).
