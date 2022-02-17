James A Breslin of Freedom, N.H., passed away on Jan. 28, 2022, at his home with his wife Andi and his stepdaughter by his side. Jim had been ill for some time from Alzheimer’s and stage 4 renal cancer.
Jim was born in Providence, R.I., the son of George and Georgine Breslin.
After graduating from Rhode Island College, Jim became a commercial loan officer at the Old Stone Bank in Providence. During this time, he joined the Army Reserves, where he quickly rose in the ranks to achieve the rank of captain and trained Army Rangers. He was activated several times, bringing groups of his Rangers to Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
In 1972, Jim married Suzanne Joyal. They were married for 36 years. While living in Wisconsin, they adopted their beloved infant daughter, Sarah Hope. Jim was such a proud Dad. After a career that took them to varied locations, Jim, Sue and Sarah settled in Freedom.
After Sue’s death, Jim married Andrea Peters Breslin; they shared 12 wonderful years together.
Jim was predeceased by his Mom and Dad, his loving paternal grandmother, Mary, and his first wife, Sue.
He is survived by his beloved daughter Sarah Hope Troy, her husband, Chuck, and his grandson, Charlie, of South Carolina; his loving wife Andrea of Freedom; stepdaughters, Jennifer Bagley of Richmond, Va., and Stephanie Gautreau, her husband, Keith, and grandsons, Jake and Matt all of Portland, Maine; his Chinese “daughter” of Beijing; and Jim’s siblings, Jeanne, Deb, Claudia and Tom all of Rhode Island.
A celebration of Jim’s life is planned for a later date.
Special thanks to the VNA and Hospice Home Care Of Carroll County and Western Maine for their loving care and for the chance for Jim to die in the home he loved.
