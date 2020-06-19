Jacqueline McLaughlin MacInnis of Madison, N.H., and formerly of Weymouth and Quincy, Mass., age 56, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, with her family and friends at her side.
Jackie was the beloved wife of 27 years of David MacInnis. She was the proud mother of Declan MacInnis and Delia MacInnis of Madison, N.H., and Erin MacInnis of Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was the older sister of Janet McLaughlin of Old Orchard, ME and John McLaughlin of Quincy, Mass., and the sister-in-law of Lisa MacInnis Cleary and husband Walter of Marshfield, Mass., Daren MacInnis and wife Cathy of Whitefield, N.H., and Steven MacInnis and wife Dee of North Quincy, Mass.
Jackie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including her Quincy girls. She was predeceased by her loving mother, Patricia McLaughlin, and father, Jay McLaughlin, both of Quincy, Mass.
Jackie grew up in the Adams Shore section of Quincy and attended N.S. Hunting where she was chosen to attend Lincoln Hancock’s accelerated program, Central Junior High’s advanced placement program, and Quincy High.
Jackie was exceptionally smart and an avid writer, with friends and family frequent recipients throughout the years of her funny and thoughtful letters, cards, and notes. A natural athlete, Jackie became an excellent swimmer at a young age and spent her summer days at Heron Road Beach. Jackie loved the ocean and thrived on sunshine. She frequently devised ways to get the deepest, darkest tan and took every opportunity to bask in the sun’s rays, book in hand.
Jackie graduated from Northeastern University with a BS in Nursing, a field she loved deeply and hoped to return to when her health improved. Her career began at Boston Medical Center, where she worked with lifelong friends, Debbie Peach Long and Jacqui Irvine Litif. Looking for a change in scenery and to be closer to nature, Jackie and Dave moved from Weymouth to the North Conway area, purchasing The Tanglewood Motel and Cottages in Madison, N.H. Jackie managed Tanglewood for several years alongside Dave, while also working as a cardiac nurse at Maine Medical Center.
Jackie was a devoted wife and mother and considered raising her three children, Declan, Delia, and Erin as her greatest accomplishment. She was thrilled to see them grow into adults and make their way in the world. She treasured every moment with them and was so impressed with their school achievements, adventurous spirits, and independence. She loved cooking and found great joy in cooking up big and often spontaneous meals for her family and friends.
Jackie will be remembered by so many people for so many reasons, but what will likely stand out is her positivity, laughter, and huge smile, even in the face of challenges. She accumulated friends everywhere she went and was always interested in what was going on with each of them. As with her own family, Jackie was proud of her friends and their families too. Jackie had endless energy, was the life of the party, and often prone to mischief while in pursuit of fun. She loved music and dancing — with anyone — anywhere. Our hope is that she is dancing now, smiling, laughing, glowing.
Services will be private. In memory of Jackie, please consider donating to your favorite charity, performing an act of kindness, or becoming an organ donor. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
