On Feb, 7, 2022, Ian William Clapp, of Tamworth, N.H., once known as “Eenie,” once known as “Doc,” dropped his physical body after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was born Aug. 29, 1952.
The youngest child of William C. and Janet P. Clapp (Knowlton), it is rumored he was left on their Kearsarge home doorstep by some disgruntled Boston tourists. This has never been confirmed and the truth remains out there somewhere still waiting to be discovered.
He did his time at John Fuller and Kennett High Schools. After a stint at UNH, he returned home to spend the next decade focused on a variety of pursuits including working with intellectually disabled children, house painting, convenience store clerk and drywalling.
By the early 1980s, he found his calling in the Subaru Parts Department, where he spent the next 35 years. He retired from there and bid farewell to his work buddies in 2017.
In 1994, he married the true love of his life, Theresa Lee Boewe. Their love still grows every day.
Although he never did get to jam with Eric Clapton, music and guitars were the most important things in his life, after family and friends.
In addition to his wonderful wife Terry, he leaves step-daughter Melissa Monfet and her husband, Mike, stepson Jerry Woodward; and mother-in-law Ruth Beckwith. He also leaves his sister Nancy Brady and her husband, Ray; his brother Gordon and his wife, Elisabeth; and his sister Polly Howe.
He leaves many wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as well as a fantastic collection of in-laws and outlaws that include Boewes, Beckwiths and Burchs; his first wife Judy Valerio; and his brothers from different mothers Wink Lees, Don Johnson and Page Liberty.
Huge thanks to Memorial Hospital Oncology Department for their hard work and wings.
Also, much thanks and gratitude to Hospice Care of Carroll County. Please consider making a contribution in Ian’s name to the Hospice & Visiting Nurse folks of our community. There exists a fairly good possibility you and those close to you will look to them for some help sometime, if you haven’t already.
A special thanks and warmest appreciation to Elizabeth Mable Hockmuth, Memorial Hospital Oncology Department Nurse, who was tragically taken from this world far too early in her life during the time of Ian’s cancer treatments.
In remembrance, if you know how to play guitar, pass it on to a family member, a friend or a perfect stranger. Spread the gift of music throughout our community and perhaps the world.
(The above written by Ian W. Clapp)
Visiting hours for Ian will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Furber & White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H.
A gathering to celebrate Ian’s life and friendships is being planned for this springtime at a location and on a date to be later announced. Stay tuned.
