Henry “Ted” Raymond III, 81, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Seaside, in Portland, Maine.
Ted was born in Natick, Mass., on June 14, 1940, the son of Henry T Raymond II and Dorothy (Walcott) Raymond.
He Attended Ashland High School graduating with the class of 1958. He then attended Arizona State University graduating in 1967, before going on to receive his Masters degree from the University of New Hampshire.
On May 28, 1966, he married Judith Pike of Fryeburg, Maine, the start of a 56 year loving marriage.
Ted served his country in the Air Force, taught at Kennett High School, and then started his career in real estate, Founding T. Raymond Associates.
He served on the board of Realtors in Maine, board of trustees for Fryeburg Academy, as well as several other municipal and community boards. He started involvement with the Fryeburg Fair in 1976 and held many positions in the organization through 2014.
In retirement, Ted could always be found out in the yard or on his tractor. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, but his most precious time was with his Fryeburg Fair family of friends.
Ted is survived by his wife Judith; two sons, Ted and Tim; sister Wendy Brennan; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Judy Buehner and Nancy McWeeney.
