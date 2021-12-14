Heidi J. Burroughs, 57, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed on Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by her children, after a brief battle with COVID-19.
She was born in North Conway, N.H., the daughter of Leo R. Locke Sr. and Louise (Smith) Locke.
Heidi attended area schools and graduated from Kennett High school in 1982. Heidi enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and time spent with her family, friends and grandchildren.
She will be missed by all, including everyone who interacted with her during her nearly 20 years of service at Hannaford.
Heidi is survived by her son Adam Burroughs and spouse, Holly; her daughter Amber Lynn Rose and spouse, Ashley; her grandchildren, Makayla and Lillian; her mother; Louise (Smith) Locke; her brothers, Leo (Robbie) Locke Jr. and Bruce Locke and spouse, Kathy; her sisters, Debbie (Locke) Bartlett and spouse, Larry, and Lisa Locke and companion, Jason Chick. She also is survived by her many nieces and nephews, and their children.
She is predeceased by her father Leo R. Locke Sr.; her niece Janeen Amey and nephew Eric Amey.
Services will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a GoFundMe page set up to defray funeral costs.
Arrangements are in care of Furber and White Funeral Home.
