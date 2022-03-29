Harold C. Harmon, 77, of Tamworth N.H., passed away March 26, 2022. Son of Gertrude and Chester Harmon, Harold battled an aggressive pancreatic cancer for the past few years. His beloved wife, Rosemary, and his family were with him during his final days.
Harold enjoyed hunting with his son, Bill, and other family members, attending the local fairs, long car rides through the country, snowmobiling, fishing on the ocean with friends and bird watching with his wife.
His family was the most important part of his life and he gave his all to them. In Harold’s early years, he worked at Elliott Brothers Garage, Rines Garage (later known as Diprizio’s), and the town of Madison.
Harold then retired from the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation of Ossipee, N.H., as a heavy equipment mechanic.
He is survived by his wife Rosemary; his son Bill and wife, Krissy Harmon; granddaughter Crystal, husband, Ryan Turner, and their son, Wesley Turner (great grandson); step-granddaughter Amanda, husband, Noah Hoffman, and their children, Natalie and Hailey, all of Tamworth.
Also survived by a sister Arleen Anthony; brother Bob and wife, Linda Harmon, of Tamworth, N.H. Predeceased by his parent’s and a sister Norma Berry. The family would like to thank all of our friends and relatives for being there when we needed them, the Visiting Nurses Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County for all their excellent care during this difficult time, especially his nurse Lisa.
A graveside service will be held per Harold’s wishes at Ordination Rock Cemetery in Tamworth on May 7 at 11 a.m., followed by a gathering at Runnells Hall in Chocorua, N.H.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Jen’s Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 1842 North Conway NH 03860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.