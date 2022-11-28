On a chilly November day, Gregory Faulkner Titherington, 74, passed away quietly at home in Tamworth, N.H. He had been ill with cancer for several months.

Gregory Faulkner Titherington

Greg (aka “The Big Ape”) was born in New York City to Barbara Ferguson Titherington and John Bisbrowne Titherington, but soon moved with his family to Falmouth, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.