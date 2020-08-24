Glenn Roland Hogan was born Feb. 21, 1950. He lived a life of sweet kindness until his death Aug. 19, 2020.
He was the son of Barbara and Roland Hogan. Early on Glenn spent almost a year at Crotched Mountain Rehab Center learning to walk and manage his cerebral palsy.
His family lived in Kingston, N.H., for many years and there Glenn attended D.J. Bakie School. They moved to Ossipee and Glenn was fortunate to become part of the then “Center of Hope” where he participated in The Dream Team, many activities, made lifelong friends and volunteered at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro Food Pantry and the Wolfeboro Library. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ossipee.
His sense of humor, great smile, quick funny comebacks and thoughtfulness will be remembered by all who knew him.
Our heartfelt and sincere thanks to the staff of “The Center of Hope” (Northern Human Services) and Mountain View Community for all the ways they supported and helped Glenn along his way, He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Peg and Thom Reinfuss; his niece and her husband, Susan; and Bill Dirubbo; and his two nephews, Benjamin and Matthew Nordwick; many beloved cousins and his aunt Nancy Glowacki of North Carolina.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mountain View Community Recreation and Activities Department, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
God Bless all of you that were part of Glenn’s life.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
