Gerald J. Pellerin, 79, of Ossipee, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 6, 1941, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of the late Adliard and Bella (LeBlanc) Pellerin and moved to the United States as a young man.
He served his country in the Unites States Army overseas in during the Vietnam War and two tours in Germany as well as many stateside assignments. After 21 years in the Army, Jerry retired as a chief warrant officer.
Following his retirement, Jerry moved to New Hampshire where he served as a volunteer fireman and emergency medical technician with the Effingham Fire Department. He also served as a forest fire warden for many years. Jerry took on a second career as a U.S. Rural Postal Carrier retiring after 10 years of service.
Jerry joined the Masonic Lodge and was a proud member of the Ossipee Valley Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons in Ossipee.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Eleanor.
He leaves behind his longtime friend and companion Elaine Frechette of Berlin, N.H.; as well as his daughters Wendy Main of Rochester, N.H.; and Lynn Clough, Hawaii; sons Allen Pellerin of Oklahoma; Randy Clough of New Hampshire; and Michael Clough of Florida.
There will be no calling hours. A private committal service will be held in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
