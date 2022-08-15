George E. McCormack, 86, of Sandwich, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
He was born Oct. 7, 1935, a native and lifelong resident of Sandwich and the son of George C. and Frances (Wallace) McCormack.
George worked as a mail carrier servicing West Ossipee, N.H., South Tamworth, N.H., and Sandwich for many years. He had also worked R.N. Peaslee & Son’s for 25 years and was also a member of the Sandwich Fire Department for more than 20 years.
He was a devoted loving husband for 47 to the love of his life, Jean. He was happy with the simple things in life. He very much loved his family, the outdoors, NASCAR and watching the Red Sox. He loved his dogs, caring for the dogs of friends and family, and enjoyed camping at the Sandwich Fair. He enjoyed his life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife Jean (Rogers) McCormack of Sandwich, a son Gregory McCormack and his wife Shari of Effingham, N.H.; a daughter Tina Hashem and her significant other Mark of Meredith, N.H.; a stepson William Taylor and his significant other, Amanda, of Center Sandwich; a stepdaughter Elizabeth Weeks and her husband, Rusty, of Tamworth, N.H. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Danielle Hashem, Matthew Hashem, Tanya McCormack, Kevin Hashem, Sasha McCormack, Courtney Butts and Heather Taylor; and four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He also leaves his two sisters. Isabelle Ruiter of Meredith and Marion Smith of Center Harbor, N.H.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H. A funeral service will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Sandwich Methodist Church in Center Sandwich. Burial will be in the Rural Cemetery in Center Sandwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sandwich Fair Association or the New Hampshire Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.