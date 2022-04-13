Frank W. Lawrence of Wells, Maine, and Englewood, Fla., went home peacefully to the Lord on Sunday morning March 27, 2022, with his adoring wife, Jacqueline, holding his hand.
Frank was the son of Lester G. and Grace V. (Horner) Lawrence. He was born in Camden, N.J., on Aug. 29, 1944. He grew up in Smyrna, Del., and Bellmawr, N.J., although he claimed to have really “grown up” in Maine.
He was a graduate of Triton High School and furthered his education with classes at Rutgers University. Frank and Jacqueline moved to Maine in 1979, where they raised their two children, Frank and Kirsten.
Frank worked as a salesman for most of his life. His early career was as sales manager for Stone Harbor Yacht Corp in New Jersey. He retired as sales manager of Dearborn Precision Tubular Products of Fryeburg, Maine, after 25 years.
Frank is predeceased by his parents as well as in-laws: Bob and Joyce Grimmer, Carol Lawrence, and a nephew, Kevin Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline (Grimmer) Lawrence; his son Frank Lawrence and wife, Julie; his daughter Kirsten Helfrich and husband, Ian; grandchildren, Brittany Strange and husband, Heath; Jacob Lawrence; Anna Lawrence; Aaron Helfrich; and Isaiah Helfrich; and his great-grandchildren Walter and Stella Strange; and his brother Gary Lawrence.
Also surviving are much loved sister-in-law Susan Paul; brother-in-law James Grimmer and wife, Michele; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
An outdoor service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene at 544 Post Road in Wells at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: World Vision, P.O. Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481, or to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, P.O. Box 1807, Auburn, ME 04211.
For full obituary and to share a memory or leave a message of condolences, please go to Frank’s Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel at 111 Chapel Road in Wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.