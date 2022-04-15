Francis Edward Savard Jr., Nov. 15, 1956-April 13, 2022, of Intervale, N.H., passed away at home after a long period of declining health.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis Edward Savard Sr. and Mary Porter Savard and sister Alice Burrows.
He is survived by his wife and life partner of 28 years, Deborah Jasien; nephew Michael Burrows and wife, Amanda, of Troy, Ohio; aunt Carol McNealus Jaffe of Pawlett, Vt., and Naples, Fla.; and numerous cousins.
Francis traveled the country for the better part of his working life as a theater carpenter and technician, but chose to return to his native home here in Mount Washington Valley in 1998 to live out his later years. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a very private person who was un-apologetically himself.
A true gentleman and friend, kind, generous and continuously willing to help people, his door was always open to those in need. Francis was a steadfast sponsor of Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation and M&D Playhouse here in North Conway, N.H. His 25 years of support to both organizations and the Intervale Cemetery Association came straight from his belief that taking care of his fellow humans, the land and the arts is a purpose that makes life worth living.
At his request, there will be no services or memorials.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, M&D Playhouse or the Intervale Cemetery Association.
