Flora L. Katsiaficas passed away peacefully at North Conway's Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
She was born May 24, 1941, in Nashua, N.H., the youngest of four children born to James N. and Lillian F. (Vlahos) Katsiaficas. She was a graduate of Nashua High School, Class of 1959, and of the University of New Hampshire, Class of 1963, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.
After college, Flora moved to Fryeburg, Maine, where she made her career as a teacher of French and of reading and literature, first at Fryeburg Academy, and then at Molly Ockett School.
Flora, known as “Miss K” to students and faculty, truly loved her students and her work. She adopted Fryeburg and the Mount Washington Valley as her home and remained there in her retirement, serving as a substitute teacher on occasion.
Flora was a member of the Oxford County Retired Teachers Association and of the Foreign Language Association of Maine, and was a good neighbor and member of the Fryeburg Historical Society.
She supported town fundraising events such as the annual Fryeburg Cancer Fundraiser, and she not only contributed to but also helped shop for the Community Giving Tree. She donated to numerous Fryeburg Academy events and programs and to student fundraising events at the Academy and Molly Ockett. She loved the community and helped with the Good Shepherd Food Bank and the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter.
Flora will be greatly missed by family, friends and former students, and will be remembered for her generosity and spirit.
She was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas, John and Arthur, and is survived by her sisters-in-law Barbara Katsiaficas and Rebecca Katsiaficas, by nieces and nephews Jim Katsiaficas, Steve Katsiaficas, Jane Marquis, Sam Katz, Lori Katsiaficas Porter, Tom Katsiaficas, Jeffrey Katsiaficas, Bobby Katsiaficas, Alexandra Katsiaficas Wagner, and Demetrios Katsiaficas, and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
A memorial service and celebration of Flora’s life will be held in spring 2022. If people would like to make a contribution in Flora’s memory, please donate to Good Shepherd Food Bank or Harvest Hills Animal Shelter.
