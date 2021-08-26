Emma Frances Hobbs Pitts, 94, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Bella Point in Fryeburg, Maine, with her daughter by her side. Emma was born on Aug. 1, 1927 in Norway, Maine, the daughter of Frank H. and Mary Louise Hunter/Antaya Hobbs.
She attended Guy E. Rowe Elementary School and Norway High School.
Emma met Samuel (Bud) Lee Pitts Jr. of Harrison, Maine, and married on April 30, 1948, in Bethel, Maine. They moved to their home on Main Street in Harrison where they lived for 20 years and raised their three daughters, Donna, Kathy and Judy. They were divorced in 1970.
Emma belonged to the Rebekah’s in Harrison and also the Harrison Democratic Party.
She was engaged to Carlton Brown of Lovell, Maine and they enjoyed many trips together over the years. Carlton died in 1975.
She is survived by her son Frank Benson of Whitehouse, Tenn.; daughters, Donna Lee Barker and husband, David; Judy Pitts McIver and fiance, Steven Pepin; and six grandchildren, Jon Barker and his wife, Rachel; Sarah Hart and her husband, Chris; Jennifer Ward and fiance, Jason Neuman; Lindsey Seavey and her husband, Jared; Ryan McIver and his wife, Jamie; Justin McIver and his wife, Bernadette; and nine great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Bella Point, Fryeburg and Fryeburg Health Care Center for their care and kindness to our mother and to us over the last six years.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service at 8 Elm St. in Bridgton, Maine.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at chandlerfunerals.com.
