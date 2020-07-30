Elaine Edith Henry Copp, 86, of Bartlett, N.H., passed away on July 26, 2020.
She was Born on May 28, 1934, in Bartlett to Elwood (Shine) Henry and Ethel Chase Henry.
She married her husband Donald Copp on Aug. 15,1957, in North Conway, N.H., where they lived in Bartlett for 16 years, and before moving to North Hampton, N.H., where they lived for 33 years before settling in Montrose, Colo.
After Donald’s passing, she moved back to the valley which always held her heart no matter where she lived.
Elaine always called Bartlett home.
Elaine was a compassionate person always willing to help and care for those who needed it. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time in nature, she especially loved bird watching.
She loved her community, and was a member of the Bartlett Union Congregational Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathie Clemons and Ralph of Raleigh, N.C.; and Donna Clemons and Paul of Pearland, Texas; her son Jeffery Copp and Brenda of Ridgway, Colo.; and her sister Elois Sullivan and George Howard of Jackson, N.H.; and seven grandchildren as well as five great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband Donald; her son Jamie Copp; and her brother Ernest Henry.
A private service will be held on Aug. 8 at Bartlett Cemetery. Donations can be given in Elaine’s memory to Jen’s Friends.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home.
