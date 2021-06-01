Edgar Richard of North Conway, N.H., passed away at the age of 97 on May 16, 2021. Edgar was a ray of sunshine and lived his life with enthusiasm and a kind heart. Although soft spoken, Edgar’s smile and cheery attitude always warmed our hearts.
Edgar lived most of his life in East Conway, N.H., with the Sawyer family, near the farms he loved, and more recently in Tamworth. He had many friends and was known and loved by many in his community. Edgar was an inspiration; he truly amazed everyone by his excitement for life and the energy he put into everything he did, even at the age of 97.
Edgar had a special love for agriculture and looked forward to the Fryeburg Fair every year. If he wasn’t at the fair, he was talking about the fair. He especially loved the chickens.
He had many friends in his life and he always worked hard, officially retiring in 2002. Not one for the idle life, Edgar continued to work and volunteer for The Dinner Bell at The Brown Church and The Gibson Center’s Meals on Wheels program into his 90s.
Edgar was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Napoleon and Andy. He is survived by his little sisters Jackie Snyder of York, Pa., and Diane Breakall of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family and the many friends he considered family.
A service will take place at the Fryeburg Assembly of God on June 10 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared at woodfuneralhome.org.
