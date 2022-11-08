Dorothy Marie Lindblade died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, of COVID with virulent complications. Her husband Carl was at her side.
Dorothy was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Montclair, N.J., the daughter of Harvey J. Hogan and Lotte Michelman Hogan.
At the age of 5, she and her younger brother, Harvey Jr. (now deceased) moved with their mother to Spring Lake New Jersey where they lived in an ocean view 22 room “cottage,” a part of the Warren Hotel, with her grandparents Henry and Dora Michelman.
Henry and Dora were the German-born “clerks of the works” at the Warren for her growing up years. Thus Dorothy grew up on the Jersey Shore resort area experiencing the world of hotel based hospitality.
It seems hard to believe but the public elementary schools in Spring Lake were operated almost as Parochial Schools having separate entrances for boys and girls. Most students rode their bikes to schools where no locks were ever required. Morning Chapel was held, conducted by the Headmaster “Mr. Mountz” who read scripture and led the assembly in the “Pledge of Allegiance” and the Lord’s Prayer.
In 1959, Dorothy graduated from Manasquan High School (a few years after Jack Nicholson) majoring in business. While still at Manasquan High she joined the First National Bank of Spring Lake, manually sorting canceled checks.
Following graduation, she joined the bank full time. She continued her studies with post graduate programs offered by the American Bankers Association Rising through the ranks she became head teller which, as she noted, “At the time was the highest position a woman could achieve at the bank.”
In the early 1970s, she met Carl Lindblade who was General Manager of the Essex and Sussex Hotel (a competitor of the Warren). They were married Oct. 7, 1972, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Manasquan, N.J.
When Carl became general manger in 1973 of the Red Jacket Mountainview in North Conway, N.H. Dorothy stayed behind for six months (just to be sure) since Carl promised “I’ll stay maybe a year.”
For the next 22 years, Carl and Dorothy lived at the “Farm House” behind the Red Jacket. In 1973, wages at local banks were so low it made more sense for Dorothy to make a world of homemaking, arts, travel and her beloved Carroll County Kennel Club.
(She did, however, tend some of the floral gardens at the Red Jacket, offering “Pete Moss” as a reference on her employment application).
The Carroll County Kennel Club hosted at Hussey’s Field off River Road in North Conway, an annual AKC sanctioned All Breed Dog Show hosting over 2000 dogs each year.
On her own, Dorothy took great pleasure in the golden retrievers she raised and trained over the years scoring many First Place Finishes throughout the Northeast, including a national placement in 2008. Among the winners were Chutney, Nutmeg, Peter, Spencer, Caper and Ilse.
In recent years as Carl transferred to Academia, travel to five of the seven continents and many of the world’s great attractions became the norm, visiting, among many, Machu Picchu, The Pyramids, Loch Ness, the Fjords of Norway, Alaska and Chile and most recently Petra in Jordan following a full transit of the Suez Canal. Until COVID, an annual trip on the Queen Mary 2 across the Atlantic was a weather proof memorable experience on this, the last Ocean Liner.
Survivors include Carl her husband of 50 years, Jersey Shore friends from childhood DeeDee and Jules (Skip) Fabry, and their daughters, Debbie and Denise (Dorothy’s God child); in-laws, Marian (Lindblade) and Bill Gowan of New York; and the Rev. Eric Lindblade and wife, the Rev. Susan of North Carolina and nieces and nephews.
There will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at the First Church of Christ Congregational in North Conway on Wednesday, Nov 16, at 11 a.m. Pastor Gerry Tilton will bring the Word while Valley Treasure Floyd Corson will bring the music.
In April, a service will be held at the Jersey Shore at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church followed by a committal of cremains to the ocean waves off Spring Lake.
