Diane Barkley Muliero passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, just as the wind began delivering the first hints of winter, her favorite season.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., in October of 1943, and growing up in Fayetteville-Manliusm, N.Y., Diane and her parents lived at the Dawley’s Farm, where she was able to ride horses and learn to ski on the slope beside the barn.
Creative from birth, Diane eventually honed her study of art and art history at local Cazenovia College and received her degree in art education from State College in Buffalo NY. After college, she taught high school art in Saratoga, N.Y., and at Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H.
Having grown up at small ski areas in upstate New York, the White Mountains captured her heart, as did a young man named Matthew Muliero, whom she serendipitously met in the parking lot of Wildcat Mountain when he had a flat tire and she drove him to town in her VW type 3.
Diane would ultimately follow him back to Boston to marry in 1970, where they rented a beach house at Bryant Rock, Mass., and spent free time with their husky Shasta and painted beach rocks.
Eventually, they would settle into a house in Marshfield, Mass., where she enjoyed perennials and vegetable gardening, painting, basketmaking, stained glass, and where she taught art at several high schools and as a preschool teacher at Pudding Hill Preschool.
Diane eventually found her dream job at the Duxbury Art Complex Museum, where she was the educational coordinator. She taught art based on the rotating art collection of the Weyerhaeuser family or the curated exhibit and brought hundreds of students through her groundbreaking school program where she mentored many budding artists.
Diane and Matt traveled every weekend to teach skiing at Wildcat and finally Attitash, where they enjoyed skiing in the off time. They were married for 30 years, and raised one extraordinary daughter, in whom they instilled their love of adventures, skiing, hiking, painting, camping and many misadventures and always — more skiing.
Following Matt’s passing, Diane moved back to Mount Washington Valley in 2008, where she settled into her little cottage on the 5th tee (par 3) on the OG Wentworth Golf Course, in Jackson, N.H. Again, she was back to where her adventurous spirit belonged: hiking with her women’s group, biking, golfing in the ladies’ league, skiing with the TGIF crew, photography club, crusading to teach children how to ski, reading endlessly, creating paintings and drawings of the mountains, chasing her soul dog Gunnar around Jackson and thoroughly enjoying her retirement.
She traveled extensively with her “bestest” friends throughout the United States, Europe and South America, adventuring the only way she knew how: camera in hand and laughing along the way.
Most recently, she moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, to be closer to her daughter’s family, where she made a home at The Landing. She made the best of a bad deal, having been diagnosed with dementia. She faced it head on as she had with so many challenges, with courage, bravery, sometimes a sideways glance and always, always a smile. She will be forever remembered for that hole-in-one at Eagle Mountain House, her kindness and that irresistibly infectious laugh.
She was predeceased by her husband Matthew Muliero.
She is survived by her only daughter Leah Muliero Lippmann and son-in-law, Erik Lippmann, and her granddaughter Sawyer Lippmann of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
A celebration of her extraordinary life will be planned for the spring in the White Mountains, with close friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Diane’s passion through the Mount Washington Valley Arts program (mt-washington-valley-arts.square.site).
