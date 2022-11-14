Dennis R. Deblois, 60, of Key Largo, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2022.
He was born in Berlin, N.H. on January 20, 1962, the eldest son of Donald G. Deblois and Olive Therrien Deblois.
When the family moved to Conway, N.H., Dennis attended Conway Elementary and Kennett High.
At age 18, he moved to South Florida to attend the University of Miami where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. After graduating, he entered the up-and-coming field of information technology.
He worked for others but soon started his own computer training company and a few years later, he started International Data Consultants, IDC, which he successfully ran until his passing.
Dennis Deblois was an extraordinary human being. A Renaissance man, he had many interests and was very talented. He could handle car and home repairs — electrical, plumbing, computer work, wood turning and much more.
He loved everything having to do with the ocean, which was what attracted him to Florida. He was an avid scuba diver, boater and had a particular passion for photography, on land and underwater, honing his skills since high school while working as staff photographer for his family’s newspaper business, and as a photographer for the school’s newspaper. He also enjoyed helping others. He was a generous man, both with his money and his time and was a great mentor to many.
Dennis is predeceased by his father Donald and Carl, his brother.
He is survived by his mother, Olive; his sisters, Carolyn and Donna; his brothers-in-law, Artie and Johnson; his nieces and nephews, Olivia, Sydney, Daniel, Ben, Fernando, Gabriel, Michael, Alain — his girlfriend, Linda; his ex-wife Jenny; his IDC family; and his countless number of close friends and relatives.
A service in his memory will be determined at a later date.
Dennis, we will miss your beautiful blue eyes and your incredible sense of humor. May you finally be at peace.
