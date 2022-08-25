David Howard Walker, 75, died peacefully at his home in Andover, Mass., on Aug. 8, 2022, with his wife and children by his side. He was born in Winchester, Mass., the son of Elwyn and Ruth Howard Walker and the brother of RuthAnne Abbott and Paul F. Walker, M.D.

David Howard Walker

David was a proud graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1969. He continued his studies at Boston University School of Medicine graduating in 1973. A dedicated and compassionate emergency medicine physician who spent most of his 42 years at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. He continued to share his knowledge by donating his body to Boston University, Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology.

