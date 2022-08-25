David Howard Walker, 75, died peacefully at his home in Andover, Mass., on Aug. 8, 2022, with his wife and children by his side. He was born in Winchester, Mass., the son of Elwyn and Ruth Howard Walker and the brother of RuthAnne Abbott and Paul F. Walker, M.D.
David was a proud graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1969. He continued his studies at Boston University School of Medicine graduating in 1973. A dedicated and compassionate emergency medicine physician who spent most of his 42 years at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. He continued to share his knowledge by donating his body to Boston University, Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology.
David loved spending time at their home in North Conway, N.H., skiing, golfing or just working outside. In recent years, evenings were enjoyed relaxing around the firepit he built. He also enjoyed traveling with his family with St John U.S.V.I. becoming a favorite destination.
David is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Margaret (Toni) Maccaron Walker; their two children, Sarah Walker of Portland, Maine, and Jonathan Walker of Virginia Beach, Va.
A mass of remembrance will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. St. Joseph's Church in Andover, Mass.
The ev. Daniel Murphy, a classmate from Holy Cross will officiate.
Donations in David's memory may be made to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation in North Conway.
