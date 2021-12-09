David C. Moody Sr., 81, of Albany, N.H., died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
He was born in North Conway, N.H., on Feb. 7, 1940, the son of Randolph and Lillian (Eastman) Moody.
David enjoyed watching the Red Sox, fishing, shooting pool and later in life took up golfing with his son-in-law Wayne. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always loved holiday get-togethers.
He enjoyed camping on the weekends with his family and sitting around the campfire. He had a passion for driving and throughout his life managed to drive to at least 43 states.
Living next to a brook, he always had a few mated pairs of mallard ducks that would nest nearby and every spring he would anxiously await the arrival of their little ones, always ready to feed them corn right out of his hand.
He held many jobs over the years, including a cab driver (Harris Taxi), bartender at the American Legion (of which he is a member of the sons of the American Legion post 46) and he worked for Arthur Leavitt at Leavitt Motors as a mechanic.
His most memorable job was driving a school bus for many years in the town of Madison, N.H. Once at a Red Sox game he got to talk to ex-Red Sox announcer Don Orsillo who grew up in Madison and rode on David's bus. He was pleased that Don remembered him as his bus driver after all those years.
David is survived by his wife of 63 years Louise Moody; his daughter Terry White; his daughter Tricia Moody and her husband, Adrian Simons; his son Larry Moody; his son-in-law Wayne White; his siblings, Kenny Boutilier, Cathy Hill (Bob), Suanne Fee (Tom), Melody Lussier (Thomas) and Bethany Paige; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son David C. Moody Jr.; his sisters, Carol Smith and Lenora Compari.
Per David's wishes there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation.
