David Alvin Helme left this world while in his home on Dec. 6, 2022, just shy of his 83rd birthday.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1940, to Alvin Fuller Helme and Elizabeth Idella Ames Chamberlain.
Dave graduated from Kennett High School in 1958 and joined the Army Nov. 28, 1959, relying on a promise of flying opportunities. After basic training he was posted to Fort Sill, Okla. However, instead of flying, he was placed in charge of munitions. Based on his experience with tractors etc., he was given a CDL and soon found himself driving a tank down the highway. With flying never offered, he took the alternative of Army Reserve and completed six years of service.
Dave went to work for Public Service Co. of New Hampshire as a meter reader and over his career advanced to line supervisor, and retired in 1997. His “second” occupation was as co-owner of Westward Shores Campground and Marina with the Hodgdons, his sister and her husband.
He and his friend Sam ran the marina and sold many of the boats gracing the lake. He was a licensed master electrician for years. Over the years, he served as Selectman and Budget Committee member in the Town of Ossipee.
He was always willing to assist others. Perhaps you remember him pulling you out from a snowbank or assisting you with the retention of an arrestee or plowing your blocked driveway.
Some of his happiest days were skiing and hiking with his lifetime friend, Sam Hidden. Also after obtaining his private flying license, he shared the air with Sam, Don Meader, and his brother, Chris, thereby fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Snowmobiling was a favorite pastime of the 1970s and the three friends and their wives loaded machines into a former school bus and made their own trails off the Kanc in “Marlboro Country.”
Resourceful should have been Dave’s middle name. Have you ever repaired a rake with an old license plate? Initially mechanically inclined, Dave developed expertise in wood construction and built a lovely cabin without the use of electricity.
Eventually, he installed a generator and gravity fed water system. An architect bought the cottage and was so impressed with Dave’s work that he asked for the architectural plans, which of course did not exist.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Wenda T. Helme; his daughter Aidan Sisters; son David “Chad” Helme; son-in-law John Sisters; and two grandchildren, Summer and River. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Susan Helme; and niece Kathryn Hodgdon.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his sister and her husband Phyllis and George Hodgdon.
We shall all miss this fine man terribly. We ask that you honor him by being especially respectful and kind to family and friends and neighbors.
We invite those who knew him to share with us a celebration of Dave’s life at the Pizza Barn in Ossipee on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. We would be grateful if you come prepared with a written memory or ready to write one for our book of memories.
