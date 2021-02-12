David A. Conary, 83, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021, at his home in Bryant Pond after a period of failing health. He was born in South Paris, Maine, on March 3, 1937, the son of the late Wilfred G. Jr. and Arline (Whitney) Conary.
He was raised in South Paris and Cranston, R.I., and graduated from Cranston East High School. He was a graduate of Bowdoin College, Class of 1959. He married Frances Harrison and settled in South Weymouth, Mass.
He lived for a short time in Weston, Conn., and North Hampton, N.H., before moving to Bryant Pond, Maine.
He worked at a number of financial institutions before retiring and joining a family-owned marina on Kezar Lake.
He was a member and past Governor of the Boston Securities Traders Association. He served as Chairman of Community Services for the Rotary Club of Bethel.
In addition to Frances, his wife of 63 years, family members include his sons, Lee H. Conary and his fiancée, Diane Caracciolo, of Lovell, Maine; and N. Whitney Conary and his wife, Pamela, of Exeter, N.H. He also leaves four grandsons; one granddaughter; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to “ALS Warriors” to benefit ALS research at als.net/davidarlanconary or ALS TDI 300 Technology Square Suite 400 Cambridge, MA 02139.
Following David’s wishes all services are private and at the convenience of the family.
A graveside service will take place later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home at 45 Main St. in South Paris.
To make an online condolence, go to chandlerfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.