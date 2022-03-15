Daniel T. "Dan" Kelleher Jr., 74, of North Conway, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
He was born in Haverhill, Mass., on Nov. 18, 1947, the son of the late Daniel Sr. and Mildred (Horner) Kelleher.
Dan (also known as "Danny" but more popularly known as Buster or "Bustah," if pronounced correctly in his distinctive Massachusetts drawl), was a graduate of St. James High School, Class of 1965. Shortly after, he met his wife of 52 years, Linda. He worked his entire career for the phone company, climbing poles until it got "too damn cold."
Through his work for the phone company, Bustah was a longtime, proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union. Aside from being handy with all things electrical, Bustah was good at many things, and an expert at everything he knew nothing about. One of his most endearing qualities was that no matter how good you were at something, he could tell you how to do it better, with great conviction.
He loved to read the newspaper and do crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and was convinced if he could open the sports page before you looked something up online, his information was more current. Bustah loved music, especially AC/DC and Roy Orbison.
Bustah was a die-hard New York "football" Giants fan, and a closet New England Patriots fan. He loved the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics (though occasionally he didn't talk like he did), and sometimes cared about the Boston Bruins if he was mad enough at the other teams.
Bustah was an avid golfer and a longtime member at North Conway Country Club, proudly winning champ of the month and the year-end championship on multiple occasions. He was the coach of two senior league championship teams at the Haverhill Boys Club, winning championships in 1982 and 1983, thus earning his rightful place in the all-time coaching pantheon alongside the likes of John Wooden and Red Auerbach.
The team Bustah loved the most was his family. Linda was his lifelong partner in every way, and they rarely left each other's side when they weren't working and he wasn't golfing. Together they raised two daughters; he couldn't have been prouder of Kristen's career in teaching and Jill's career in health care. Bustah's soft spot was his grandchildren, Jimmy and Abi.
Abi was his princess who kept him wrapped around her finger, and Jimmy was his all-time favorite basketball player. Dan was able to see Abi start her high school sports career, and see Jimmy score his first college basketball points. Nothing made him happier.
Bustah is survived by his wife Linda (Atkinson) Kelleher of North Conway; his daughter Kristen and husband, Sully, of North Hampton, N.H.; his daughter Jill of Manchester, N.H.; his grandchildren, Jimmy and Abigail, of North Hampton; his sister Jane Kennedy and her husband, Andy, of Salem, N.H.; his brother Dennis and his wife, Gail, of Bradford, Mass.; nieces, Kelly, Erin, Katherine and Colleen; nephews, Jim, Todd, Michael and Dennis Jr., and their families.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Kathy Owens; his brother Jimmy Kelleher; as well as nephews John Owens and Eric Goodwin.
All are welcome to attend calling hours on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Furber & White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The American Heart Association (heart.org).
Arrangements are in the care of Furber & White Funeral Home (furberandwhite.com), 2925 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH, 03860.
