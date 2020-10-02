Clinton Irvin Burke Jr. of Lake Wylie, S.C., beloved husband of Sandra Vandevere Burke, passed away suddenly on Aug. 14, 2020, at age of 70.
Clint began his life in Bartlett, New Hampshire, where he developed a great love of the outdoors. Skiing from the age of 5, he continued this love throughout his life; he loved teaching young children to ski and did this as part of his job at Carroll Reed Ski Shop teaching young school children. He continued this great love by going to school at Western State in Gunninson, Colo., where he was also on the National Ski Patrol.
Clint and Sandra met after she hit his parked car and left a note; they were married six months later and spent 48 wonderful and eventful years together.
He started his career as a lumber inspector and then moved into sales where he found his true calling. Clint was a salesman, who never met a stranger. Moving to Charlotte in 1989, he continued in his sales career in automotive, jewelry and insurance/financial services. After retiring, he found that he missed talking and meeting new people and went back to work part time at Enterprise Car Rental. He was so great at making people smile and laugh.
Clint was a devout member of Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder, Deacon and was on numerous committees. Clint was also a Mason with Mount Washington Lodge No. 87.
Mr. Burke was predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Priscilla Burke Sr.; brother Joseph Burke and his baby daughter, Heather Burke. He has left to cherish his memory his wife, Sandra Vandevere Burke; brother Jerry Burke (Wendy); his sisters-in-law Diane Vandevere (Bill Holland) and Susan Smith (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In honor of Clint’s love of skiing, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the New England Ski Museum in his name. 135 Tramway Drive, Franconia, NH 03580-4403.
