"Cheyenne" Albert L. Hill, 87, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 5 a.m. at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1934, in Jacksonville, Fla., and raised in Center Conway, N.H., the grandson of Leslie and Nettie Hill, who owned Hill Cottages on Conway Lake, and the son of the late Arnold and Helen Hill, who also owned Hill Cottages.
He is survived by daughter Dawn L. Hargett; sons, Russell C. and Patrick S. Hill; and six other children; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by son Leslie A. Hill; and brother James W. Hill.
Cheyenne served his country in the Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954 in the HDQ & SERV. 4th BN 11th Marines 1st Mar. Div.
Cheyenne ran a successful guide service for 10 years in the White Mountains. His clients came from many different states to employ his bear and deer hunting services. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed fly fishing, and in the cold winter months would spend hours tying his own flies from the game that he had hunted.
Cheyenne hunted with plott hounds. Two of his favorites where Thumper and Lightfoot. He was an American and National Plott Hound Association Member, and was very outspoken about the Plott Breed.
Cheyenne wrote numerous articles for the Daily Sun over several years which turned into a weekly column that he did for some time. He also wrote some one-of-a-kind stories in some popular outdoor magazines, and appeared in Full Cry Hunt Magazine often.
Private Family Service are scheduled for this fall. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney.
Condolences may be expressed to the Hill family at the funeral home's website, cromesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.