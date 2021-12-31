Brian Matthew Barbary, born Aug. 20, 1965 of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on his Double-Bar-Y Ranch Dec. 26, 2021.
He was predeceased by parents Robert and Joan Barbary, and father-in-law, Tom Buckley.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Kay, and his two loving children, Justin and Emily. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Louise and Bob Lewis of Magnolia, Texas, and mother-in-law Mary Ann Buckley of Ann Arbor, Mich.
Brian will be sorely missed by his siblings, Paula (Patrick) Shannon of Baie-D'Urfe, Quebec; Maura (Janice) Barbary of Marshfield, Mass.; Kevin (Deborah) Barbary of Scituate, Mass.; Joanne (Jeffrey) Goguen of Gray, Maine; Kathleen (Randall) Lambert of Nashua, N.H.; Susan Buckley of Austin, Texas; Ellie (Shelley) Buckley of Menlo Park, Calif.; and Bonnie (Joe) Buckley of Austin. Brian was adored by his nephews and nieces, James, Liam, and Conor Shannon, Kevin (Rebecca) and Sean Barbary, Robert and Katherine Morency, Elizabeth Janiak and Andie Svatek.
Brian was raised in Scituate, Mass., where he developed his passions for family, friends, sports, and animals. He attended Fryeburg Academy and was actively involved in skiing, baseball and campus life. Brian was extremely proud of his 1982 and 1983 State Champion Baseball Teams’ induction into the 2021 Fryeburg Academy Hall of Excellence.
Brian could turn on a switch and light up any room with his laughter, humor, and love. Living by his motto “I can. I will. I must,” he brought his “A Game” to everything he did and lived more in one day than many of us do in a lifetime.
Brian led a successful career in fire and security system sales and valued his many relationships and deep friendships with colleagues over the years. He was most proud of his roles as husband and father.
Brian’s light shined brightest when sharing some of the many accomplishments of his children JT and Emmie. A master of culinary wizardry, he thoroughly enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. Brian was also devoted to nurturing pets of all kinds, both domesticated and wild.
A celebration of life will be held at Porter Loring North, 2102 N. Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
To carry on his legacy, a scholarship has been set up in Brian’s name at Fryeburg Academy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fryeburg Academy/Office of Advancement, 745 Main St., Fryeburg, ME 04039 or online at fryeburgacademy.org/give. Please note in the check memo (or tribute area on the website if online), that the gift is in memory of Brian Barbary ’83.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at porterloring.com.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232-210-495-8221
