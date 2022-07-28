Brian M. Hill, 83, of Intervale, N.H., died suddenly on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Brian was born on June 14, 1939, in North Conway, N.H., the son of the late Arthur and Deborah Hill.
He was a lifelong resident of the Mount Washington Valley. He grew up on Hill’s Farm which his family owned and operated for many years. He married Rita (Burl) Hill in 1972 and together they started Hill’s Florist in Intervale. Brian continued to own and operate Hill’s Florist for almost 50 years.
Brian created beautiful floral arrangements over the years for his many customers. He was a devout Christian and was active in his church and community, including praying with sick friends and donating flowers to those in need. He was a hard worker and enjoyed farming his land and tending his greenhouses.
He is survived by his stepdaughter Celeste Beaudoin and her husband, Paul, of Greenfield, N.H.; close friend Bilo Bell of Glen, and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife Rita; two sisters, Margaret Tilton of Franklin, N.H.; and Leona Belanger of Laconia, N.H.; and a brother Donald Hill of Intervale.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. in the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. Burial will be in the Glen Cemetery.
