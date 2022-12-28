Barbara Noa, 101, died peacefully at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was an only child born to actors Jane Salzberg and Julian Noa on Aug. 29, 1921, in New York City.
Barbara Noa, 101, died peacefully at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was an only child born to actors Jane Salzberg and Julian Noa on Aug. 29, 1921, in New York City.
Her parents met when Julian was leading man and Jane was leading lady. Julian Noa also was well-known as a radio actor who voiced the role of Perry White on the Superman radio program.
Barbara lived a full life that included traveling, early bird dinners with her Florida girlfriends, shopping, visits with her adored grandchildren and many hours reading.
Barbara graduated from Julia Richman High School and completed her education at Queens College, where she received a master’s degree in speech pathology. She worked in the Baldwin Public Schools as a speech pathologist. After her retirement from Baldwin, she worked until she was 91 in Boca Raton, Fla., at Assisted Living facilities offering speech services to the clients.
A lover of fashion, bargain hunting and the daily crossword, Barbara leaves behind four children, Sydney Schiller Pfeifer and husband, Dean, of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Merrill Schiller Heubach and husband, Al, of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia; Glenn Schiller and wife, Lisa, of Canton, Ohio; and David Schiller and wife, Karen, of Fort Collins, Colo. She also leaves eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank the “Angels,” who made her last five years happy. The entire staff at Sugar Hill Assisted Living, the staff at Mountain View, and Compassus Hospice cared for her in a respectful, loving and compassionate manner and gave her a reason to smile every day. We are forever thankful.
There will be a celebration of her life in April.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.