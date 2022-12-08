Barbara Jane Lord, 94, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her Silver Lake, N.H., home while peacefully listening to Christmas music.
Barbara was born in East Orange, N.J., the daughter of the late Edwin E. and Margaret (Morrow) Crowe.
She was a graduate of Kean University in Union, N.J., with a bachelor of arts education degree. She was an art teacher in New Jersey following graduation from college.
In 1953, Barbara married the love of her life, William Joseph Lord. They were married for 53 years, prior to his death in 2007.
The Lords started their married life living in Baumholder, Germany, where Bill was an Army officer. Upon his honorary discharge from the Army, they settled in North Caldwell, N.J., where Bill continued his government service as a civilian mechanical engineer.
In 1965, they moved to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Bill worked for the U.S. Army until his retirement in 1993. Barbara and Bill started and owned Lord’s Resort in Swiftwater, Pa., as well as building a Winchester Skeet & Trap Range franchise in Mount Pocono, Pa., during the late 1960s.
Barbara also worked as a high school art teacher, but her passion was always in Fiber Arts: weaving, spinning, hooking, quilting, sewing, knitting, and demonstrating and teaching these arts.
In Pennsylvania, Barbara was a docent at the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm; taught in an adult reading program; and traveled the world with her husband. She was a leader in the Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Pocono, Pa.
Upon her move to New Hampshire in 2011, she became a docent at the Remick Farm Museum; was a member of the St. Andrews-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, serving both on the Vestry and the Stewardship Committees; a member of the NH Weavers Guild; a member of the Maine Weavers Group; and was the founder and coordinator of the Madison Warper Weavers and the Tamworth Fiber Arts groups.
Mrs. Lord is survived by her three sons, William and Cynthia Lord and Stuart and Karen, both of Silver Lake; and Douglas and Debra Lord of Williamsburg, Va. She has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 21, 10 a.m. at St. Andrews-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Tamworth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 436, Tamworth, NH 03886) or a charity of your choice.
She will be interred with her late husband at Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Gardens, Mount Pocono, Pa., in a private ceremony.
