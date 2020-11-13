Barbara Clark Denyer passed peacefully away at the Poet’s Seat Health Care Center on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after a period of failing health.
She was surrounded by loving family and caregivers.
Born in Austin, Texas, in 1925, she soon found her calling as an artist, studying at the University of Texas and the Arts Student’s League in New York City.
Later in life, she worked tirelessly on historical preservation projects in Irvington, N.Y., where she lived for 58 years, while producing a substantial body of art work. She loved the search for knowledge and had an endless questioning mind.
Her sense of humor was an integral part of her and nothing was beyond its range. A generous mother and grandmother, friend and mentor, her inventiveness, warmth and engagement will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
A devoted daughter, she cared for her mother until her death in 1996. She loved her Great Danes, Baskerville, Zeus and Luna, and her Shar-pei Hu.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lauri Marder, Stephanie Denyer and Anne Detzer; grandchildren, Gabrial, Darius, Ursa, Ben and Abe Marder; and Emerson Clarke; Cosmo and Gus Diener; and great-grandchildren, Asa and Ezra Marder and Nova Marder; and her brother Fred, Jr.
Burial was at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, N.J., on Oct. 31. Officiated by Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Civil Liberties Union.
To read more about Barbara, go to thehudsonindependent.com/irvington-icon-barbara-denyer-honored-for-decades-of-service.
There will be a memorial to be arranged at Barbara’s house when the bans have been lifted.
