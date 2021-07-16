Arnold William Patrignani, 85, of Madison, N.H., passed away on July 12, 2021, after an illness.
He was born in Attleboro, Mass., to Orazio and Florance (neé Capek) Patrignani and grew up in Mansfield, Mass., with his brother Ronald. After high school he joined the Air Force in 1953 where he served in the Korean War.
After serving in the Air Force he retired and became a general contractor of which he had a career that spanned over 50 years.
He married the love of his life Janice and they were married in 1984.
Arnold’s faith was important to him and he was an associate of the Franciscans Sister of Atonement in Graymore, N.Y. He and Janice were longtime members of Our Lady of the Mountains Church. He also believed in service, and he was a member of the Our Lady of the Mountains Knights of Columbus Council 7575 and as well as a former post commander for the VFW in Albany. He had also served on the budget committee in Madison.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Janice (neé Ackerson) of Madison; his son Jeffrey Patrignani of Burke, Va.; and his daughter Rhonda Ullom of San Antonio, Texas; as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Patrignani of Boynton Beach, Fla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated, Monday, July 19, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway. There will be no visiting hours.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.