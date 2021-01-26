Ann Patricia (Phalon) Aiton, 79, passed away at home on Saturday, January 9, 2020, with her family members by her side, after a long illness.
Ann was born on Dec. 21, 1941, in Concord, Mass., to Arthur and Lillian Phalon. She attended Concord schools, graduating in 1959.
She attended Mount Auburn Nursing School and, after graduating in 1962, worked at Norwood Hospital, eventually overseeing the hospital’s blood bank.
She met her husband, David, at a dance, and they were married in 1965. They settled in Walpole, Mass., and started a family.
After the family relocated to Ossipee, N.H., in 1979, Ann started a second career as a paralegal. When her mentor, Lillian Brookes, decided to retire, she encouraged Ann to run for the position of Register of Deeds for Carroll County. Ann did, and subsequently served three two-year terms in the position before retiring herself in 2016.
Ann is survived by her husband of 56 years David; a daughter Susan Aiton of Ossipee; a daughter Kristen Muldoon and her husband, John, of Ipswich, Mass.; and a son David Aiton, and his wife, Beth, of Milton, N.H.; four grandchildren, Ailis and Aengus Muldoon both of Ipswich; and Emma and Leah both of Milton; a sister Darlene Seng and her husband, David, of Whitehall, Penn.; brother-in-law Steven Aiton and his wife, Carol, of Ossipee; sister-in-law Susan Leavey and her husband, James, of Forestdale, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
She will also be remembered fondly by her many colleagues and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lillian; her brothers John and Raymond; and her daughter Elizabeth Walsh.
Ann was a smart, funny, hard-working and wise woman who was always willing to help others. She was a wonderful and involved wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be missed so very much.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or through their website at donate3.cancer.org.
