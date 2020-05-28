Anders Jorgen “Andy” Hansen, 95, longtime resident of Milford, N.H., died on May 20, 2020, after a period of declining health and complications from COVID-19 at Crestwood Healthcare Center in Milford, N.H.
He was born in Rockford, Ill., on June 7, 1924, son of Niels and Astrid (Strid) Hansen.
A member of The Greatest Generation, Andy served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 104th Timberwolf Division, 414th Regiment, Cannon Company, in Europe and was a recipient of The Purple Heart.
He was self-employed as a poultry farmer and owned and operated Black Feather Farm for 20 years and later went to work for The Cabinet Press.
Andy enjoyed bicycling and skiing, especially cross country. He also enjoyed camping with his family and hiking with his sons. Over the course of 50 years his love of hiking took him on adventures to all of the N.H. 4,000 footers, the Maine AT Trail, the Sierra’s, the Rocky Mountains, the Grand Canyon and trekking in Nepal twice.
He also rafted the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon twice. He was a voracious reader and patron of the Wadleigh Library all his life. In his earlier years, he volunteered with the Boy Scouts and was also active in his community having served on the board at the Pillsbury Home and as a trustee of the Wadleigh Memorial Library.
He was predeceased by a son, Neil Hansen; and two sisters, Christine Gardner, Eleanora Cropley and her husband, and special friend, Nelson Cropley.
Family members include his loving wife of 74 years Evelyn V. (Duerschmidt) Hansen of Milford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Cort and Cynthia Hansen of Albany, N.H., and Eric and Louise Hansen of Milford; three grandchildren, Lisa and her wife, Heather Hansen, of Manchester, N.H.; Neil Hansen and his significant other, Sadie Mason, of Portsmouth, N.H.; and Audrey Hansen of Ann Arbor, Mich.; two sisters, Anna Morton and Shirley Williams, both of Nashua, N.H.; and nieces and nephews.
His family is extremely grateful and wish to express their thanks to all the staff of Crestwood Healthcare Center and Home Health and Hospice for the care he received, especially during the challenging days of COVID-19.
Funeral services are private. Burial with military honors will be in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home at 63 Elm St. in Milford.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the WadLeigh Memorial Library, 49 Nashua St., Milford, NH 03055.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to smith-heald.com.
