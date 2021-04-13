Allan J. Hardy, 36, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away in a tragic car accident on April 2, 2021.
Allan was born on May 7, 1984, in Winchester, Mass., to Linda and James Hardy. Allan and his family moved to Center Conway, N.H., in April of 1992, where he lived until moving back over the border to Massachusetts in 2008. Since that time, Allan spent many happy years living on the New Hampshire seacoast before returning back to the valley about two years ago.
Allan is survived but his mother, Linda; a brother James "Jimmy"; a sister Erin; and his love, his heart, his wife, Jennifer Fitzsimmons. Allan was known for the love he had for his niece Dre; nephews Asher, Kasen and Kalan; as well as his nieces Isabelle and Leighton; and nephews Devon and Jake. He is also survived by many friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father James; and brother Christopher.
Allan loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. He could often be seen on the rocks in Rye, or at Pequawket Pond in Conway, fishing pole in the water, waiting for his next catch. Allan enjoyed traveling but was most at peace at home, by a fire, with his friends and family. Allan was a protector and would do anything for anyone.
Allan held a variety of jobs, taking pride in every position he held, from cook, landscaper, confined space specialist, and most recently welding and metal worker. He had a job ethic like no other and put his all into everything he did.
Allan will be remembered by the ones he loved for his little notes, silly gifts, pranks and infectious laugh. He never hesitated to stop to help anyone in need whether it be to hold a door, fix a flat tire, jump a dead battery or to save all the turtles he saw crossing the road.
Allan was proudly five years into alcohol recovery, despite many obstacles that may have broken him had it not been for his commitment, determination and strength. Despite his rough exterior, Allan was caring, he was loyal, he was loved and he will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation in honor of the assistance they provided to Allan and his love Jennifer through their battle with Jennifer’s Leukemia. Donations can be made by mail to P.O. Box 1842 North Conway, NH 03860 or online at jensfriends.org.
Visiting Hours will be Monday, April 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
