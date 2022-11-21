Alice C. (Tower) Brown, 97, passed away at home surrounded by her family within a circle of love.
She was born Dec. 20, 1924, in Sweden, Maine, the eldest daughter of six, born to the late Clayton and Christine (Fox) Tower.
As a child, she attended a single-room schoolhouse in Sweden through grade eight until she was called upon to live with her Uncle Guy and Aunt Wymene Tower to work on their farm. Years later, as a busy mother, she passed her GED, thus completing her education.
She joined the Sweden Grange in 1940 until they closed then joined the Bear Mountain Grange in South Waterford, Maine, where she was a member until they closed in 2019.
She was active in the community as a member of Sweden Community Church and the South Bridgton Church, often volunteering to bake for their community suppers. She took great joy in cooking for others and when asked what she thought she would be remembered for she pondered for a moment and answered, “my lemon meringue pies”.
As an adult, she worked several years in the Bridgton Dress Shop and Pleasant Mountain Moc., and all the while still having time to raise a family. Always an avid gardener, she worked for hours in a green house built by her husband in 1960 and loved growing beautiful flowers and vegetables. In the evening, she could often be found canning and pickling her harvest for future use.
They became members of the Crazy 8’s Square Dancing Club and could often be found dancing with her husband in matching outfits which she had sewn, performing in many of the New England states. She loved traveling with the club and enjoyed spending time with the friends she made.
For her entire life she lived in a modest home in Sweden, only a few miles from where she was born, and although she traveled to several parts of the country, as well as Canada and Germany, if asked, she would say that returning to Sweden with wonderful memories was her favorite part of every trip.
She is predeceased by her parents, Clayton and Christine Tower; her sisters, Eva Newcomb, Thelma Dadman, Janet Moynihan and Edith Kimball; and her uncle and aunt, Guy and Wymene Tower.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband Stanley and her beloved sister, Irene Tower; her family, the oldest daughter, Linda Dutil of Sweden, with her children. Jacob Stetser, and Laura Gerry; Sandra and husband. Don Dolan. of Las Vegas, their children, Phillip Tingley, John Tingley, Melissa May and Amanda Hadden; their son, Stanley and wife, Jackie, of Falls Church, Va., and his daughter Laura Taylor; then her youngest daughter, Susan and her husband, Wayne Farrington, of Summerfield, Fla., and their son, Scott, along with 13 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Hailey, and Dylan Capano; Martina, Arianna and Tristan Tingley; Issack, Ethan and Austin May; and Gia Hadden, Austin, Brady and Addison Farrington; and a recently added great-great grandson, Emmett May.
For many decades, Alice and Stanley lived a wonderful life of up and downs and Nov. 24 would have marked their 72nd wedding anniversary together. Without fail, every night before they went to sleep, they would gaze into each other eyes and say, “Good night, I love you.” Those words will still continue, even after her passing.
There will be a celebration of her life on Nov. 26 in the dining hall at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Fryeburg, Maine, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 8 Elm St. in Bridgton, Maine.
To make an online condolence, please go to chandlerfunerals.com.
