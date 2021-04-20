Alan R. Curtis, Ph.D. of Manchester, N.H., formerly of Westboro, Mass., went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 18, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1936, in Westboro to the late Robert L. Curtis and Dorothy (Bailey) Curtis. He grew up in Millbury, Mass., and graduated from Millbury Memorial High School. He received three business degrees in Business and Business Education from Boston University, later completing his education with a Ph.D. in vocational-technical education at the University of Connecticut.
He taught in many high schools, community colleges, and universities and also served for two years as the program director of accounting, law and economics at Lansing (Michigan) Community College. He was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma and Delta Phi Epsilon societies at Boston University.
In addition to his responsibilities in education and accounting, he was also the author of four editions of a community college textbook, practical math for business, published by Houghton Mifflin. When budget deficits derailed his career in education, he started a second career in banking. Over the course of 20 years, he worked at Sentry Federal Savings on Cape Cod and Plymouth Federal Savings in Plymouth, Mass., ending his career at Compass Bank for Savings in New Bedford, Mass.
But the true highlights of his life were marrying his wife, Merlene Gilks, on Aug. 27, 1960, (his 24th birthday) and serving his Lord, Jesus Christ. He had the opportunity to serve in many positions in churches where he lived, including as Elder at both Faith Baptist Church in Glen, N.H., and Hope Baptist Church in Dennis, Mass.
At the time of his death, he was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Goffstown, N.H. In his college days, he was Master councilor the Worchester, Mass., and Boston University Chapter order of DeMolay. He also enjoyed researching the genealogy of his family and was a member of the Curtis Family Society. Travel was another passion he enjoyed with his wife and family, making memorable vacation weeks to North Truro and the island of Kauai in the Hawaiian Islands.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Merlene (Gilks) Curtis. He was preceded in death by his sister Norma Curtis of Florida and a number of aunts and uncles. Also, he leaves behind a son, Donald Curtis, MD and his wife, Martha, of Courtney, British Columbia, Canada; a daughter Deborah (Curtis) Young and her husband, Scott, of York, Maine; and a daughter Linda (Curtis) Gordon and her husband, Chris, of Center Moriches, N.Y.
Also, he leaves behind 11 grandchildren; Joshua, Brian and his wife, Alyssa; Benjamin, Jacob, Lucian and Lollie Young of York, Maine; Jessica, Jeffrey, Rebecca and Matthew Curtis of British Columbia, Canada; and Shelby Leigh Gordon of Center Moriches, N.Y.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Alan’s life will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Dennis, Mass.
Donations may be made in his memory to either Cornerstone Baptist Church, 679 Mast Road, Goffstown, NH 03045, Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 621, Glen, NH 03838 or Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 131, South Dennis, MA 02660.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, go to lambertfuneralhome.com.
