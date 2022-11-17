Prudence Smith of Center Conway, N.H., left us Nov. 12, 2022, to start her next journey. Better known as Pru, Prudi and Pruie, she was a special light to many. Her intelligence, work ethic and kindness were just a few of her exceptional qualities. There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held summer of 2023.

