There will be a celebration of the life of artist Robert Gordon at the Conway Congregational Church, commonly known as the Brown Church, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Afterward, there will be a brief gathering of Gordon’s friends at the American Legion on Tasker Hill Road. Light snacks will be served.
